"My 90-year-old grandfather is proud I chose Ghana"- Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams has revealed the decision to play for Ghana will backed by his grandfather's desire to see him wear the Black Stars jersey.

The Athletic Bilbao forward made his Ghana debut in the international friendly against Brazil last Friday. He followed up that game with the match against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

Despite playing for Spain at senior level in 2016, the 28-year-old is proud to represent the country of his parents.

"The president contacted me and my family. There were several meetings where the idea of ​​him was transmitted to me. What they wanted and what they were looking for. They wanted me to contribute my grain of sand for the country,' he said in an interview with AS.

"It was not easy to make the decision because at that moment the doors were open, who knows if at some point, to play with Spain. But everything changed when I went to Ghana and visited my grandparents. My 90-year-old grandfather told me that it would be a dream for him to see me for the Ghana national team.

"That cleared up any doubts. Fulfilling that for my grandfather decided it, I have made my whole family very happy and I represent what is in my blood."