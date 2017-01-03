My development as a footballer is going according to plan-Samuel Tetteh

Ghana and Liefring winger Samuel Tetteh says his development as a footballer is going according to plan and he is looking forward to blossoming this year.

““My move from WAFA has really helped my career and everything around me,” Tetteh said

“The standard in Europe is higher than that of Ghana. The standard in Ghana is a bit low. The pitches and the tempo of the game and everything really differs”, he said comparing native football to that of his new home, Europe.

Tetteh has been named in Ghana’s 26 man provisional squad for 2017 African Cup of Nations scheduled January 14. He was part of the players that trained at the St. Thomas Acquinas School Park.

