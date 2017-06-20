My girlfriend dumped me because I was broke, Nigeria's highest paid footballer revealed

Nigerian hitman Odion Ighalo has disclosed how he was deserted by his girlfriend when he had nothing.

Ighalo, who now plies his trade in the Chinese Super League with Changchun Yatai took to Instagram to write about what he encountered on the path of love while striving hard to succeed.

The former Watford and Granada poacher is now married with 3 children, revealed that his high school girlfriend left him because he had nothing to offer when he was playing for Ajegunle in Lagos.

Posting a picture of himself 11 years ago, he said, “From Ajegunle to the world, I serve a living God, this is me 11 years ago. Those earrings are not earrings; I could not even afford to buy earrings that are tape, plaster.

“I am a testimony, I knew with God everything is possible, I was just holding on to my God, my high school girlfriend left me then because I had nothing to offer her. But I had God and I had a dream."

“Never give up on your Dream, the same God that elevated me shall elevate you, hold on to him and trust his timing."

“I am a testimony, you are a testimony, put God first and it’s all done Amen.”

Ighalo is presently Nigeria's highest paid sportsman, with wages of €12.1 million per season.

