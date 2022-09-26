"My goal is to win the AFCON or the World Cup with Ghana"- Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has revealed his ambitions of winning a major silverware with the Black Stars before calling time on his international career.

The 32-year-old who won the FIFA U20 World Cup with the Black Satellites is hoping to replicate that with the national team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has not won any trophy in the last 40 years.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.

“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).

“I won the Under-20 AFCON and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — AFCON or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day.”

The Black Stars are preparing for the World Cup and will face Nicaragua on Tuesday after last Friday's defeat to Brazil.