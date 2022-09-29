My grandfather told me that he could die in peace - Inaki Williams after Ghana debut

Former Spain international Inaki Williams has disclosed that after seeing the striker make his debut for Ghana, his grandfather told him he could die in peace.

The Athletic Bilbao forward, who changed his nationality from Spain to Ghana in June, made his Black Stars debut last Friday against Brazil.

Williams made his first start for the Black Stars in a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua on Tuesday.

Speaking to Movistar Futbol in an interview, the strike said that his grandfather was delighted to see him wear the Ghana jersey.

"My grandfather told me that he could die in peace when he saw me in the Ghana national team shirt,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has lashed out at the Black Stars for failing to locate Williams during the game against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars bounced back from a heavy defeat to Brazil by defeating Nicaragua 1-0 thanks to a Fatawu Issahaku goal.

During Otto Addo's side's international friendly against the Central American nation on Tuesday, Williams led the line but was rarely used.

The 28-year-old had a couple of chances but was largely absent from the game as the team's midfielders failed to find him.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, said in a tweet during the game that Inaki wasn't receiving passes despite making good runs.

“A striker makes a good run and no pass. Very frustrating,” the former Sunderland striker wrote on Twitter.