"My mum cried when I got the Spain invite"- Nico Williams reveals

Spanish-born Ghanaian Nico Williams has revealed that he was left speechless following an invitation form Luis Enrique for the Nations League games this week.

The 20-year-old Athletic Club winger, who is eligible to play for Ghana, received his first Spain call-up for the games against Switzerland and Portugal.

Although he was shocked by the invite, his mother and senior brother (Inaki Williams) were proud of the youngster.

"I'm a regular in the U21s , but I didn't expect the call from Luis Enrique. I started screaming in the living room at home and my mother hugged me and started crying . Even my brother ( Iñaki Williams ) stayed a while. little misplaced, he didn't expect it either. He's very happy for me, very proud. He told me that I have to work and keep my feet on the ground," he told MARCA.

"Luckily, I haven't experienced it first-hand, but I have seen my brother a bit annoyed in that aspect. I think it's football stuff and I hope that those people think and reflect on what they do and that this ends. No one is born racist . It 's a matter of education , both at home and at school," Nico added.