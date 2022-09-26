"My parents suffered a lot and I hope to give them everything"- New Spain forward Nico Williams

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has dedicated his Spain selection to his parents.

The 20-year-old Spanish Ghanaian made his debut for the European country in the Nations League game against Switzerland.

His parents migrated from Ghana to Spain where he was born and after a meteoric rise in his career, the winger opened up on how he cherishes the sacrifice made by his parents to get him where he is now.

"I dedicate everything to them, all the work I do is for them who have dedicated part of their lives so that we live well, that we never lack a plate of food at home. Everything you can give them as far as possible falls short, giving them material things is not enough, but they feel proud to see their son in the selection," he told noticiasdenavarra.com.

"It was a very hard road, I asked them how they had arrived in Spain because I saw the small boats on television and they always told me that by plane, they lied to me. I was a little boy and over time they sat me and my brother down to tell us a story that got to us inside. You think a lot of people are suffering from it now. My parents have suffered a lot and I hope to give them everything and more so that they live well."