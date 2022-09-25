"My spirit and soul is with the team"- Daniel Afriyie backs Hearts to victory against Kotoko

Hearts of Oak talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has sent a message of support to his teammates ahead of the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana U20 captain will not be available for game after travelling to France with the national team for the matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

And despite his absence, the Black Stars forward has backed his teammates to collect all three points in Kumasi on Sunday.

"My spirit and soul is with the club," he said. "I wont predict the scoreline now," he added.

In his absence, the likes of Kwadjo Obeng Jnr and Isaac Mensah are expected to take up the goal scoring role.

"There are so many players who will score the goals, there is Kwadjo Obeng, Junior Kaaba, Yaasin and many more. As for my goal it has been spread among all the players," he said.

The Phobians are yet to get a win in the new season, after a defeat and a draw in their first two matches.

While, Asante Kotoko will be hoping to recover from their Africa disappointment.