‘My wife had to follow me everywhere' - Laryea Kingston reveals depression after 2010 World Cup snub

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston says Milovan Rajevac leaving him out of Ghana's final squad for the 2010 World Cup left him depressed.

Before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Kingston, who was regarded as one of the best players in the national team, was axed from the Black Stars camp in France.

“Looking at the squad that we had, 23 players, there’s no way you can tell me that I could not have made that squad,” he said on Joy News’ Prime Take.

“My wife had to follow me wherever I go."

Prior to missing the 2010 World Cup, Kingston was not a member of Ghana's first-ever World Cup squad.

Kingston was not named to the 2006 squad because he was suspended for the first two group games after receiving a red card at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kingston is now a coach and dreams of leading Ghana to the World Cup.