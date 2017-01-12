My wife said the 'magic' blue shirt was ugly and I'm not superstitious - Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has revealed his wife telephoned him to complain about his 'ugly blue shirt' during Ghana's last campaign at the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

The Israeli started wearing the shirt after the Black Stars lost their group opener against Senegal and went all the way to the final before losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast.

Grant became popular among African soccer fans with his 'good luck' blue shirt but has confirmed in an interview he will not be wearing the easy-wear in Gabon.

He however revealed he received a telephone call from his wife after the Group C win over Algeria as she complained the shirt was ugly.

"The Blue shirt served me very well by the way. I remember that I wore the blue shirt in the last moment and my wife called me and said what is it with this shirt and I said we lost the match but then we won against Algeria and she said okay stay with that," he told 3Sports' Michael Oti Adjei.

And, the President asked me what does your wife want from you and told him she said the shirt is ugly. Then he said don't change we won. Now we need another shirt," he added.

Grant has been tasked to end Ghana's 2017 AFCON trophy drought and the former Chelsea and West Ham United manager has expressed confidence about his side's winning chances.

The Black Stars last won the AFCON title 35 years ago when they defeated host Libya 7-6 on penalties to claim the ultimate.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

