Nania FC in France for U-17 championship as Abedi Pele bids to resurrect club

African football legend Abedi Pele is in France with his FC Nania team for the highly fancied U-17 championship which is being beamed live by French broadcaster France Tv Sport.

The Ghanaian side lost the first game against Bastia by 3-0 but regrouped to earn an impressive 1-1 results against the same team in the second game.

Nania FC, coached by three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele, gained global recognition after beating giants Asante Kotoko to win the 2011 Ghana FA Cup.

Some of the World's best teams including River Plates, Lazio and Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG are all in France for the competition.

Their general skipper Mohammed Sobato who has recovered from a dreadful injury is also with the team with reports that some clubs have asked to see him at close hand.

By Rahman Osman

