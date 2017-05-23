Napoli back for Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams

Italian side Napoli are back for Spanish-born Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams.

Corriere Dello Sport suggest Cristiano Guintoli, the sporting director at the Naples club, has made La Liga his main transfer market and the 22-year-old is top of his list for transfers.

The versatile attacking player has a €50m release clause with the Basque club and previously has been linked to a host of European clubs including Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

“Inaki would be able to provide cover both as a full-back as well as an out and out winger or a striker. With Christian Maggio set to depart the San Paolo this summer, he will be a perfect replacement,” Guintoli told Calciomercato Sports Paper.

This season the Ghanian-born Williams has netted five goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances for Los Leones.

