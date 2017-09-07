NASCO announces bumper partnership with Fox TV for WAFU Nations Cup

Electroland Ghana Limited, producers of NASCO Electronic products have announced a partnership with Fox TV for the upcoming 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ghana from September 9th to 24th.

The mouthwatering package will see the giant manufacturers of the electronic products awarding the player of the match for every game as well the overall best player, best coach, goal king and other categories with NASCO products as their prizes.

The package will also see fans who will patronise the matches walking away with NASCO products from moni shops that will be created during the tournament.

Announcing g the package at a short ceremony at their head office in Accra, Sales Manager Vincent Azan-Gbiok reiterated his companies commitment to helping the development of football in the country and making the tournament one to remember.

The package which was greeted with massive applauds from the gathering will reward every man of the match in the tournament with a sleek NASCO Mobile phone while the best player of the tournament will be given an brand new LED TV, a phone and other appliances from NASCO.

The best coach of the tournament will also be given an LED TV with a phone as well as other appliances, and same will go for the player of of the tournament, the goal king and the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

NASCO are already the headline sponsors of the man of the match award in the Ghana Premier League and have stamped their preparedness to do better for the 16-nation tournament which starts on Saturday in Cape Coast.

This year's WAFU Championship will be the first of its kind following the sub-regions 12 years partnership with broadcast giants Fox TV.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

