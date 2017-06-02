NASCO, Palace Mall support Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Leading electronic dealers, NASCO and Palace Mall have announced a partnership with the 3rd edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup which will see them award various prize categories at the competition.

At the launching of the 3rd edition of the competition at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Thursday, it was revealed Nasco will present its sleek mobile phones for notable categories among others such as Best Player of the tournament, top scorer and best goalkeeper.

At the event, leading mall in the country, Palace Mall, were also unveiled as one of the sponsors of the tournament, which will provide water and drinks to the competition as well as providing support in different categories.

Other supporting sponsors announced at the well-attended ceremony were Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and Latex Foam Ghana Limited.

The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, is an annual football competition which brings together various Zongo communities to participate in a football competition to promote brotherliness.

The competition started in 2015 with eight Zongo communities before moving up to 12 communities last year.

Sixteen Zongo communities are billed to participate in this year's edition, which comes off on July 1, 2017 at the Wembley Park in Kotobabi.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)