Nasiru Mohammed: My Black Stars debut call up will make a huge impact on my club career

Despite his inability to debut for the Black Stars of Ghana in the final group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt, BK Hacken midfielder Nasiru Mohammed believes his maiden Ghana call up will have a great impact on his club career.

The 23-year old believes that the call up into the Black Stars will boost his confidence and encourage him to always push harder to make a great impact at his club.

“It will make a huge impact on my career. I remember when my club received the invitation letter from Ghana, everyone was happy that I have been invited,” Nasiru told West Africa’s leading soccer portal GHANAsoccernet.com

“Everyone in my club was happy because they thought I deserved it because I had played well for the club so far.

“I was happy myself and it will boost my confidence. It will also challenge me to improve a lot on my performance because I always have to perform well to catch the eye of the national team coach and to get the invitation.

“It’s a good thing for my career and a huge challenge as well,” he added.

Nasiru Mohammed has enjoyed a great season with the Allsvenskan side, scoring 8 times in 25 appearances as a midfielder.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

