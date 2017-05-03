Nasiru Mohammed scores season's first as Hacken thump Gothenburg 4-0 in Swedish top-flight

Striker Nasiru Mohammed scores his second's first goal as Hacken thumped Gothenburg 4-0 in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Tuesday night.

The former Ghana U17 captain doubled their lead on 21 minutes after a Mattias Bjaersmyr own goal.

Alhassan Kamara made it three-nil in the 28th minutes but Hacken ended the half with ten men after Rasmus Lindgren was red carded.

Four minutes from time, Paulinho scored the final goal in the heavy win.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)