Nasiru Mohammed scores to help Hacken close in on Swedish Cup quarter-final place

Ghana striker Nasiru Mohammed scored the winner for Hacken to close in on a quarter-final place of the Swedish Cup after defeating Atvidaberg 3-1 on Saturday.

The former Ghana U17 captain scored the winner in the 70th minute with a simple tap-in after the goalkeeper failed to hold Crespo Kamara's first attempt.

It was a match Hacken were destined to win and a rapid conversion pass from Alexander Farnerud found striker Crespo Alhassan Kamara who scored after five minutes of play.

It was Kamara's sixth goal in the last four matches.

But Hacken are not as good defensively and hesitant defense organization and sharpness allowed Atvidaberg to equalise through Emil Bellander's header from a free-kickon 42 minutes.

Hacken got help from the opposing team as Jens Jacobsson scored beautifully but unfortunately in his own net after good cross from the right by Jakob Lindström.

For Hacken, who ended in tenth place in the league last fall, the Swedish Cup is important as the possible stepping stone to a European Qualification in summer.

