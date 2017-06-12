National Sports Authority grosses GH¢ 250,000 from Ghana-Ethiopia 2019 AFCON qualifier

The National Sports Authority has revealed it grossed GH¢ 250,000 from the gate in Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

It is understood that all 35,000 tickets printed for the match at the Baba Yara Stadium were sold out.

The stadium was 95% full as the Black Stars romped to a 5-0 win over the Walias Antelopes.

Two years ago, the Black Stars struggled to draw the fans to the stadium and suffered boos and jeers during a qualifier.

This development is a huge boost for the national team who are seeking to win back the fans after the 2014 FIFA World Cup debacle.

