National Women's League: Ampem Darkoa make resounding start; Hasaacas Ladies win big

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies made a winning start to their title defence by posting a 4-2 win over Lepo Ladies on Saturday in the Northern sector.

Black Queens striker Priscilla Adubea scored twice and provided one assist.

Prisons Ladies secured a point against Northern Ladies away.

Kumasi Academy recorded 2-0 win over Real Upper Ladies.

In the Southern Sector, Hasaacas Ladies cruised to a 3-1 win over Samaria Ladies at the Bompeh School Park.

Sea Lions truimphed 2-0 over newcomers Holy Royals at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Stadium.

