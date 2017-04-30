National Women's League: Ampem Darkoa make resounding start; Hasaacas Ladies win big
Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies made a winning start to their title defence by posting a 4-2 win over Lepo Ladies on Saturday in the Northern sector.
Black Queens striker Priscilla Adubea scored twice and provided one assist.
Prisons Ladies secured a point against Northern Ladies away.
Kumasi Academy recorded 2-0 win over Real Upper Ladies.
In the Southern Sector, Hasaacas Ladies cruised to a 3-1 win over Samaria Ladies at the Bompeh School Park.
Sea Lions truimphed 2-0 over newcomers Holy Royals at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Stadium.