Ndoum positive about Elmina Sharks’ chances in Ghana Premier League

Owner of Premier League side Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, has admitted that his outfit is still adjusting to life in the Ghana Premier League but remains upbeat about the team’s chances.

League debutants Elmina Sharks have given a good account of themselves so far and currently lie in 12th place on the league standings under head coach Kwabena Amissah.

Their impressive showing this season has been largely thanks to their impressive home form, which has seen them register just two defeats at the Ndoum Stadium. Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum believes the team will be in a better position to challenge for the title next season.

“We are finding out that the premier league is very different from the first division so we obviously get our knocks here and there,” he told Accra-based Ezzy FM.

“We are determined to stay in the premier division because we are using this year to gain experience, so next year we can contend. So far, it’s been good because our people have realized they can actually compete with the big boys in the premier division.” Elmina Sharks host Hearts of Oak at the Ndoum Stadium in their next league game.

By Daniel Koramteng

