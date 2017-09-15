Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe shows interest in Hearts of Oak return even as "painter"

Former Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has expressed his interest in managing the club again, even if as a "painter" of the club.

Armstrong-Mortagbe left his position as the head of the club in 2014 amid allegation of several counts of unprofessionalism.

As the capital club are searching for a replacement for Vincent Sowah Odotei, who departed the post to focus on politics, Armstrong-Mortagbe's name has constantly been linked with a return to the club.

And when quizzed if he has any interest in returning to the club on Happy FM Sports, the former FIFA marketing consultant said, "Togbe [Afede] gave me a big opportunity to manage such a wonderful club and I must thank him for that, however, things did not go well as planned but it was a great experience in my football administrative career."

"I'm no more at the helm of affairs but I'm still one of the biggest supporters of the club, I'm a true Phobian and I want to take this opportunity to ask for forgiveness from the Phobian fraternity for my unfortunate departure. I'm not enthused with some of the decisions I made during my time but that doesn't mean all that was said about me is true."

"I cannot say for now if I will manage the club again but once a Phobian always a Phobian, and even if Hearts want me to paint the secretariat, why not. I'm ready to serve the club in any capacity."

