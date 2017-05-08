Nestle Milo launches 2017 edition of Milo U-13 Champions League

Nestle Milo has launched the 2017 edition of the Milo U-13 Champions League on Friday at its head office in Accra.

The Milo U-13 Champions League has contributed to juvenile grassroots sports development and like the subsequent years, the beverage brand is still committed to unearth and develop soccer talents among the Ghanaian youth while highlighting the importance of education in the 2017 MCL.

This year’s Milo U-13 Champions League marks the fourth edition of the competition and Nestle as the proud producer of the beverage believes the values sports discipline teaches help shape an individual into an active sportsman or an accomplished professional in any field.

The Milo U-13 Champions League is an initiative from Nestle Ghana and has over the years had support from Ministry of Youth and Sports and Education.

Through the backing of coaches, ex Black Stars players and stakeholders in Ghanaian sports, the Championship has been able to produce football stars like Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari to mention but a few.

Appiah who has been a key player in the championship continues to run as the face of 2017 MCL tournament.

Managing Director, Nestle Ghana, Mrs. Freda Duplan, stated that the MCL, “apart from unearthing sporting talents of schools-aged children also aims at promoting and demonstrating the importance of eating healthy and living an active lifestyle while making these children ambassadors of healthy living”.

Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah in his key note address called on Milo to involve younger female sporting talents in their next edition so as to grow the sector as well. He assured them of government maximum support.

The Minister seize the chance to congratulate Nestle as it celebrates 150 years of contributing to nutrition and its 60th milestone as a company with a proud made in Ghana heritage of nourishing generations.

The league will be in two stages and teams from all the 10 regions of Ghana will be participating. The zonal competition will comprise 12 schools (per zone) vying for the top place in their zones. Winning schools from the Zones will qualify for the National finals.

A total of 10,000 pupils from 44schools are expected to participate in the competition this year. During the league, Stephen Appiah (ex Black Star captain) would be mentoring the pupils on basic soccer skills and also imbibe them with values learnt from partaking in sports like Teamwork, confidence, respect and focus.

Last year the MCL was played in Kumasi, Wa Cape-coast and Akasti. For 2017 the league will Tamale, Sunyani, Takoradi and Accra; Central Region – Elmina (Nduom Stadium) will be hosting the finals.

By Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey

