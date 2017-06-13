New AFC Wimbledon signing Deji Oshilaja relishes playing alongside Kwesi Appiah

Playing alongside Kwesi Appiah is a dream come for me, according to new AFC Wimbledon signing Abdul-Yussuf Oshilaja.

The English-born Nigerian guardsman joined the Dons last Thursday from Cardiff City, becoming their second summer signing after Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah.

“Bringing in Kwesi [Appiah] is a big statement and the other players here are top players as well. It’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of and we can do well next season.” Oshilaja told his club’s website

“I had a few offers from other clubs, but as soon as i spoke to the gaffer here it was definitely something where I thought this is the place for me,” he said.

“I thought I’m going to enjoy it here and do well. Neal was the one that gave me my first scholar and I’ve always got a place for him in my heart and he likes me as a player, so I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Neal Ardley's side finished 15th in the League One last season and will be hoping to improve upon it this term.

