New Asante Kotoko boss will need the support of Michael Osei to succeed- Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko great Karim Zito is of the view that Kotoko’s new coach Zdravko Logarusic will need the help of Michael Osei to succeed with the club.

Zito who was a coach for former Asante Kotoko U-20 boss wants to see Michael and Logarusic work together.

“'He [Zdravko Logarusic] can do the job if only he will work in collaboration with Michael Osei. He can't just sideline him and expect things to happen the way he wants as it'll be irrational to do so,'' Zito told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

He added: ''Michael Osei has been in charge of the team for quite number of times now as he is behind players recruitments this season,''

''And so, for coach Logarusic to achieve his desired goals with Kotoko in the league, I think he should work hand-in-hand with Osei and that will be the only way I can see him succeeding.''

The 52-year-old import trainer is not new in the Ghanaian terrain having had spells with Kumasi King Faisal and Obuasi Ashanti Gold in the previous top-flight league seasons.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)