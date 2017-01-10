New Asante Kotoko coach meets playing body, technical team; calls for seriousness

New Asante Kotoko coach Dzravko Lugarozic visited the technical team and the playing body at their Adako-Jachie training grounds on Tuesday to announce his presence.

The former King Faisal and AshGold trainer held some talks with the players as well as the technical team, insisting on the playing body to be serious.

The Porcupine Warriors announced a two year deal with the Croat on Monday in a bid to change their technical direction ahead of the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled without success to win the Ghana Premier League since 2014 and are doing everything possible to turn the side into a winsome side.

The 2013 league winners surrendered the title to AshGold in 2014/15 and failed to reclaim their glory in 2015/16, a season Wa All Stars became champions.

The new trainer is expected to commence work as soon as possible as the Reds are set to travel to Sudan for a pre-season friendly soon.

