New Bechem United’s Italian boss takes charge of first Premier League game today

Bechem United’s Italian boss Vincenzo Annese will take charge of his first game in the Ghana Premier League today after missing the last two because of continental commitment.

The Italian has not played in the Ghana Premier League mainly because his side was playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Unfortunately his Bechem United side failed to cross the first hurdle in the competition and have been brushed out of the competition.

They will now have to turn their attention to playing in the Ghana Premier League and the FA, the former a competition they won last year and will be looking to defend it.

They will face Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this afternoon.

