New Birmingham City director of football Jeff Vetere could sign Daniel Opare again

Birmingham City have just come to an end of a tumultuous season in which they plummeted from challenging for the play-offs to surviving on the final day and had three different managers.

Harry Redknapp is now the man in charge and the club are looking to strengthen ahead of next term, with a new director of football brought in to help.

Jeff Vetere was appointed last week and will be looking to help Redknapp turn Birmingham back into promotion contenders.

Vetere has an illustrious past, working with Real Madrid for a time in his career. During that period he snapped up a player considered by many to be one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Ghana talent Daniel Opare was signed by Real, with Vetere’s influence key.

So, should he try bring the 26-year-old right-back to Birmingham?

Opare never made the grade at Real but after an impressive stint at Standard Liege has gone on to play for Porto, Besiktas and is currently contracted to German side FC Augsburg.

He has struggled in the Bundesliga, and was recently on loan at RC Lens. With his contract in Germany expiring in 2018 he would be available at a reasonably good price and the Black Stars international would be an exciting addition to the Birmingham team.

If Vetere can get Opare once again, he might just bring in a Championship coup.

