New boy Mubarak Wakaso included in Granada squad to face Eibar tonight

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been named in Granada's 18-man squad ahead of their Primera Division clash against Eibar on Monday.

The 26-year-old has joined the side after playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wakaso, who is on loan from Greek giants Panathinaikos, has been training with the side behind closed doors.

Coach Lucas Alcaraz has included the Ghanaian in his final 18-man squad ahead of the game at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)