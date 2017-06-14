New boy Thomas Agyepong delighted to make Ghana bow

Manchester City starlet Thomas Agyepong is thrilled to have made his debut for Ghana.

The winger earned a starting berth and never disappointed with a fine performance for Ghana as they toasted Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi over the weekend.

The 20-year-old, who excelled on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda, has been left impressed with his debut appearance in a Black Stars shirt.

Absolutely incredible feeling to make my international debut today. Today was a moment I will never forget. #Blackstars pic.twitter.com/7O4YIA202S — Thomas Agyepong (@Agyepong80) June 12, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)