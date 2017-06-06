New Edubiase capo Abdul Salam backs George Afriyie as next Ghana FA President

President of New Edubiase United Abdul Salam Yakubu has offered his backing to George Afriyie to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association president.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is now the first vice president of CAF declared his intention not to contest for the Ghana Football Association elections again when his current tenure expires in 2019.

Many names have been mooted for the top job, which includes former Ghana FA vice capo Fred Pappoe, Dreams FC's owner Kurt Okraku and Heart of Lions bankroller Randy Abbey.

Abdul Salam, however asserted that, despite all the names that has sprung up deserve the role, it is the current Ghana FA president George Afriyie who stands tall due to his role in helping the growth of the game in the country during an interview on Happy FM's Anopa Bosuo Sports.

“Unless George Afriyie says he won’t stand as FA President, there is no way he won’t be the president. We should abandon the idea of the fact that he is part of the old management and they did that and did not do this."

Salam added, “We owners of the clubs know what George Afriyie has done for the clubs. As club owners, we all know what we want so for Mickey Charles to tell us they will bring someone to lead us. Who is he going to bring?”

“When we are doing football we know those who help us to run our football and George Afriyie is one of the people who help us. Unless he (George Afriyie) says he won’t stand for the FA president, but if he will contest there is no way anybody will come close to the seat.

The owner of the first division club did not hide the fact that there are other credible contestants but will still pick the Vice President of the FA ahead of the rest."

“I like everybody, Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe and Randy Abbey, all of them but for me I think if there is someone who can develop football and has good relationship with clubs is George Afriyie."

“For people like us, it is now that it’s election time that you will lobby us. We have already made our mind," he deduced.

