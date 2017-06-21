"New Edubiase not pursuing swift premier league return", says Alex Ackumey

Chief Executive Officer of New Edubiase United Alex Ackumey says his outfit are not keen on a quick return to the Ghana Premier League next season.

The Bekwai-based club suffered relegation from the elite division last season after finishing bottom of the log with just 19 points from 30 games, having enjoyed a eight-year spell in the top flight with one FA Cup to their name.

The club have impressed in the ongoing GN Division One League where they currently occupy 2nd spot in Zone 2, but Ackumey asserted that making a swift return to the premier league is not on the agenda now.

"We are taking things slowly and not putting pressure ourselves. We have recruited young and exciting players which we have drawn a tactical plan that in the next two or three seasons we must be in the premiership," Ackumey told Metro TV.

"We are not rushing to qualify immediately and when you look at the point difference, it's very tough but it's still possible because we have another fifteen matches to play and the boys are doing well and developing very well and I believe that with a little push anything can happen, but we're not too keen on it."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)