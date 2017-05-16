New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah tasked to win 2019 AFCON

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been tasked to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Appiah, 56, has been unveiled in the Ghanaian capital, Accra as he begins his two-year mandate with the federation.

The former Kotoko great has an ardous task of ending the country's long-wait for an African crown.

“Kwasi Appiah should qualify Ghana to Afcon 2019 and win it,” Ghana FA vice President George Afriyie said at his unveiling ceremony.

“That is the target given to him and we all hope he will be able to do that.”

Appiah has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Then two internatinal friendlies against Mexico and USA on the 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

