New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to cough staggering $100,000 as compensation to Sudanese outfit Khartoum Watani

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah must pay a staggering $100,000 as compensation for terminating his contract with Sudanese top-flight side Khartoum Watani FC, it has been claimed in the local media.

The 56-year-old mutually parted ways with the side following his re-appointment as Black Stars coach.

Multiple reports suggest the ex-Kotoko defender must cough out the staggering figure to the side for parting ways before the expiration of his contract.

Per the agreement, both parties are to pay each other $100,000 if one party fails to see out his contract.

The contract terms means Kwesi Appiah must pay the amount as compensation to the side after agreeing to take up the Ghana job.

Appiah has hit the ground running since he returned for his second stint with the four-time African champions.

He has named a provisional 30-man home-based side to prepare for the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.

