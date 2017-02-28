Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
New Ghana coach will also take charge of Local Black Stars

Published on: 28 February 2017
Home-based national team squad

The new Black Stars coach will be given the added responsibility of handling the home-based national team.

This was agreed at Tuesday’s Ghana Football Association Executive Committee meeting in Accra.

''The new Black Stars coach will also take charge of the Local Black Stars as the head coach of the home-based national team,'' a publication by the Ghana FA read.

A six-man search team set up can headhunt and also accept applications from prospective coaches in their work.

Immediate-past Ghana coach Avram Grant was excused from that duty while his assistant Maxwell Konadu was in-charge.

The new coach will lead the local Black Stars in the qualifiers to the 2018 CHAN tournament.

  • john akpa says:
    February 28, 2017 09:30 pm
    The new coach must be allowed to travel and spend some time abroad if necessary to monitor our players abroad since a lot of our players have left. We are not going to use the CHAN team as our national team ! Does the GFA realise that WA ALL STARS lost 3 - 1 at home and BECHEM lost 4 - 1 away and as such both teams have been eliminated ? The standard and quality of the B. S. must be protected !!

