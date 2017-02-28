New Ghana coach will also take charge of Local Black Stars

The new Black Stars coach will be given the added responsibility of handling the home-based national team.

This was agreed at Tuesday’s Ghana Football Association Executive Committee meeting in Accra.

''The new Black Stars coach will also take charge of the Local Black Stars as the head coach of the home-based national team,'' a publication by the Ghana FA read.

A six-man search team set up can headhunt and also accept applications from prospective coaches in their work.

Immediate-past Ghana coach Avram Grant was excused from that duty while his assistant Maxwell Konadu was in-charge.

The new coach will lead the local Black Stars in the qualifiers to the 2018 CHAN tournament.

