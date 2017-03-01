New Ghana coach will be appointed before 2019 AFCON qualifiers start in June

Black Stars management committee vice chairman Winfred Kwaku Osei has promised a new coach will be appointed before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

A six-member search committee has started work to find Avram Grant's successor.

They have been tasked to invite applications from interested coaches and also head-hunt a new trainer for the Black Stars.

''I t will before our next official match that’s the next AFCON qualifiers in June,'' Osei told Joy FM.

“Proving track record would be very important but we are also not looking at a Ghanaian or a white, it all depends on the level of competence the person posses.

''Whilst head hunting, somebody may pop up in terms of his CV and application and if that person is competent enough,i don’t think the FA will hesitate in having that person on board.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)