New Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey looking forward to Brazil clash

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is looking forward to making his Ghana debut against Brazil in an international friendly on Friday.

The former England youth international, 21, says he is proud to be in camp with his Black Stars teammates, preparing for the game, which will be played at the Stade Océane Le Havre in France.

The former Chelsea defender is one of five players who committed to Ghana earlier this year, and are all in camp in France.

In his first interview since the switch, Lamptey says he already feels like a member of the family and is quickly adjusting to his new teammates.

“I am very proud to be here and I am really determined to train hard, give the best as I can and I looking forward to the game on Friday,” he told the GFA.

“Everyone has been fantastic. Everyone has been very welcoming. I am talking to everyone, getting to know everyone. It feels like a family so it feels so good.

“I am just really excited to come here and get to work. I am very happy and looking forward to the game.

“I feel really good; training has been really good, it’s good to know everybody. There is a very high quality here and we are working hard in training, listening to what the coach has to say and looking forward to the game.

“In this game you have to prepare very well, you prepare based on how you want to play and we are already excited and looking forward to play against the team [Brazil] on Friday.”