New Ghana Premier League season launched; clubs unveil home kits

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League has been launched and set to start on 11 February.

The event took place at the Ghana FA secretariat on Wednesday morning.

Competing clubs outdoored their jerseys- home kits- for the new season.

This season's campaign has new broadcast partners StarTimes pay a whopping US$ 17 million for a ten-year period.

''It has been great honour partnering the GFA as well look to improve the standard of viewership of the league and the standard of play,'' director of StarTimes Isaac Addo said at the launch.

Addo also announced various packages for the GALA, FA Cup competition, Women's Cup and providing 10 football pitches across the country during the period of sponsorship.

