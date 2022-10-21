New Hearts of Oak boss Slavko Matic says coaching in Africa is a big challenge

Slavko Matic admits that coaching in Africa has its challenges, but he is prepared for them after agreeing to lead Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The Serbian takes over for coach Samuel Boadu, who was fired in September after three league games without a win this season, despite winning four trophies in the previous two seasons.

Matic has signed a two-year contract and has been tasked with winning the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

In an interview with the club's media, the former defender expressed his desire to help the club win trophies.

“I want to thank our Chairman (Togbe Afede) and all the management for this opportunity. Africa is a big challenge and coming in a big club, we want to make a big success.

“We want to find a way to play good football and give the chance to all the players. Also, we want to take the trophies. As I say, Africa is a big challenge, I come to a very big club, from today is the best club in the World," he said.

He was introduced to the Hearts team on Wednesday afternoon when the club played a lower-tier club in a test match at their training grounds.

The experienced coach has handled Serbian sides such as Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC for a short spell.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.