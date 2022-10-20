New Hearts of Oak coach knows what we expect from him - Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV says new gaffer Slavko Matic understands what is expected of him and is looking forward to a productive working relationship.

The Serbian was announced by the Phobians on Thursday, succeeding Samuel Boadu, who was fired early this season due to poor results.

He will be in charge of Hearts for the next two years.

"Coach Matic was a player himself who derives his motivation from that and was very thrilled to work with us," Togbe Afede XIV said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"He knows what we expect from him as a club and he is ready to meet the demands.

"Every coach we appoint knows that failure to win the league, as well as our ambitions in Africa, are things we take seriously as a club."

The 46-year-old holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe and in Asia.

Matic became unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia few weeks into the 2022/23 season.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC for a short-term spell.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.