New Hearts of Oak Frank Nutall says he can cope with all the pressure

New Hearts of Oak coach Frank Elliot Nutall says he is braced for the pressure as he takes charge of the Ghana Premier League giants

The Scotsman has signed a two-year deal and was unveiled on Friday ahead of their first home league match against Medeama on Sunday.

Nutall comes in with a huge pedigree as a Kenyan Premier League winner with Gor Mahia.

The former Zamalek coach, who holds a UEFA PRO license certificate, insists he has the wherewithal to meet expectations.

''I know that Hearts of Oak fans are passionate when are the result are not coming as they expected but I can cope with the pressure,'' Nutall said at his unveiling.

