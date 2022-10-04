New Hearts of Oak trainer Richard Oppong pledges to improve goalkeeping department

New Hearts of Oak goalkeepers trainer, Richard Oppong, has promised to improve the club's goalkeepers.

The 35-year-old was confirmed Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's trainer following the sacking of Samuel Boadu and his staff.

Oppong joined the team this week for preparations ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup game against Real Bamako.

“I have been following the team and it’s projects and I feel it has something to do with development and the future. I believe in the things they are doing. I am very happy," he told Hearts of Oak's website.

“The reception was perfect and very cool. And I must say the players received me very well. Even the foreign players embraced me. It was a very good reception.

“The fans will see the works we will put in and the Goalkeepers will also see improvement in their careers.”

Hearts of Oak are set begin their Africa adventure on Saturday in Mali as they seek to bounce back from their poor start to the season.