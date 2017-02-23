New Hearts trainer Frank Nuttall satisfied with draw against Ebusua Dwarfs

Despite drawing their third game of the season against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, Accra Hearts of Oak Coach Frank Nuttall is satisfied with his side’s performance.

The Phobians who were chasing their first win of the season saw their dream truncated when Nichloas Gyan restored parity for the home side after Patrick Razak’s 9th minute strike for the Phobians.

But Nuttall who was taking charge of his second game was pleased with his team’s display on the day.

“A good performance from my team, Razak got the first goal and they equalized, but we played very well and I think it was a much improved performance compared to our previous game,” he said in a post- match interview.

“We heard to the next game with much confidence after this game and hopefully we will get a win.”

Hearts will host Champions WA All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

