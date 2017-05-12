New Kotoko coach Steve Pollack promotes striker Eric Osei Tutu from youth side

New Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack has promoted striker Eric Osei Tutu from the youth side to the senior team.

This was after the Englishman watched him play as a second half substitute for coach Ernest Appau's side as the youth team lost 2-0 to the senior team in a practice match at Adako Jachie.

"He told me to report on Monday to train with the senior team" Osei Tutu confirmed to the club's official website.

Pollack also met the Youth Team’s Assistant Coach, Mohammed Garibah and informed him of his desire to observe the player more.

Asante Kotoko's Youth Team play in the Ashanti Regional Division Two League where they are second in their group with 10 points.

