New Kotoko management to bring back Kotoko Express

The new Asante Kotoko management will do all in their power to bring back their ever green kotoko Express news paper in a move to bring the fans closer to the club.

The club is undergoing huge transformation under the new administration and one of the things that the management is looking at is bringing is their famed Kotoko express.

Lawyer Boafo made this disclosure after leading discussions on the paper’s indebtedness and payment issues at G-PAK in Accra on Wednesday.

Kotoko finished 5th in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

