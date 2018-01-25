New Liberia President Oppong Weah likely to be Special Guest of Honour at 43rd SWAG Awards

President of Liberia George Oppong Weah could be the Special Guest of Honour at the 43rd edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards slated for the 28th of April this year.

The President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah revealed the refreshing news to the media during the launch of the awards at the media center at the headquarters of the title sponsors, MTN, in Accra on Thursday.

"We have had preliminary discussion with the lieutenants of newly crowned Liberian President, H.E. George Oppong Weah, to be our Special Guest of Honour, after our own President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, gracefully shared the stage with us last year," Kwabena Yeboah disclosed.

"The talks are ongoing but we hope to have a closure to the discussion in the coming days," he added.

If President George Weah accepts the invitation to grace the occasion, it will be the second time in succession that a sitting head of state has honoured the awards.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Special Guest of Honour during the awards last year, a gesture that confirmed the prestigious status of the awards.

The SWAG Awards has been the oldest existing sporting event in the country and this year's promises to be a memorable one.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

