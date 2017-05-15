New Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei starts work on Tuesday

Newly-appointed Liberty Professionals coach Michael Osei will start work on Tuesday.

Osei, who signed a three-year deal with the scientific soccer lads, is expected to put his work in motion this week.

The former Kotoko trainer is expected to steer the side in the second half of the campaign.

Liberty were trounced 3-0 by Hearts of Oak at home on Sunday to compound their misery.

Osei watched from the stands in agony as the Dansoman-based side struggled to find answers to the Phobians at home.

Liberty are just above the relegation zone with 17 points from 15 games.

