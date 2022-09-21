New players must be ready to die for the team - Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed his delight at the addition of new players to the Black Stars, but insists that they must be willing to die for the team.

The 32-year-old said that every new player is welcome to the team, but that they must show the proper commitment during and after the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed in June that six new players had agreed to represent Ghana internationally.

Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, and Germany-born trio Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius, and Ransford Yeboah, as well as Mohammed Salisu, have all reversed their decisions.

However, the timing of their nationality changes has divided Ghanaians, with some describing them as opportunistic.

While that is a legitimate concern, Ayew believes the Black Stars currently require all the quality they can get to thrive on the world stage.

“I know that some people are saying that they have come because of the World Cup but honestly we will never know [the real motive]. What we know is that these are quality players who can bring something to the squad,” he told Graphic Sport.

“Now, they have decided to come and if they have the right heart, the right determination to die for the team from the first minute to the 90th minute during the World Cup and after the World Cup, we are going to open every door that we have to make them comfortable.”

The Al Sadd forward added: “First of all, the fact that they considered themselves as Ghanaians and are ready to play for Ghana means they are welcome. We’ll open the door for anybody that can help us to achieve something and for the long term is welcome.

“They should come with the right heart and the right idea and everyone will welcome them into the team.”

With the exception of Pfeiffer, who was not invited, the rest of the team is currently in Ghana preparing for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The five are expected to play in the games, which are part of the Black Stars' preparation for the World Cup in Qatar, where they will compete in a group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.