PSV new recruit Denzel Dumfries to provide key competition for Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen

PSV Eindhoven defender Derrick Luckassen has been handed stiff competition following the signing of Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries has joined the Dutch giants on a five-year deal from Heerenveen.

He is expected to provide key competition for Ghanaian centre-back Luckassen, who has impressed for the side since joining.

The Jong Oranje-international was trained by Sparta Rotterdam, for which he also debuted in professional football on 20 February 2015.

As a basic player, he celebrated the Jupiler League championship with the Rotterdam team a year later.

In the same season, Dumfries was proclaimed talent of the year. "When I played at Sparta there was already some contact," Dumfries said during his presentation.

"PSV then continued to follow me."