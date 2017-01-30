New recruit Baba Mahama sure of game time at Asante Kotoko

New signing Baba Mahama is confident of claiming a stake in the Asante Kotoko set up for the new season.

The 19-year-old joined from relegated Techiman City and signed a three-year deal.

Mahama played 30 minutes as Kotoko beat newly promoted Premier League side, Bolga All Stars by 1-0 last week in Kumasi.

''My chances of securing playing time is bright,'' the Sunyani-born told the club's official website.

''I only trained on Tuesday. I know that gradually everything will be fine. The challenge is manageable. There are a lot of players here, everyone is trying hard and with hard work and determination, I will to get into the first team. I came to fight to get into the first team,'' he said.

“I didn’t come here to be a part-time player. I didn’t come here to play few matches. I rather, I came here to play more and more matches.''

Mahama scored four goals for Techiman City last season.

