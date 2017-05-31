New recruit Saddick Adams starts training with Asante Kotoko

Striker Saddick Adams has trained with his new club Asante Kotoko for the first time on Wednesday.

He was at the Adako Jachie training ground to prepare for Sunday's Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics.

A publication on the club's website said: ''The goal poacher arrived at the club’s training ground, spotting his all red Barex jersey and joined his teammates.

''The former Berekum Chelsea marksman is expected to bring sharpness to the team’s attack, as the technical team, in conjunction with Management, seeks to improve the fortunes of the club in the second round of the 2016/17 Premier League.''

The former Ghana youth international has agreed a two-year contract after returning from Northern Cyprus.

